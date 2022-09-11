Schools' future needs more than laptops

In this July 2021 file photo, Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly distributes laptop computers to primary and secondary school principals at the ministry on St Vincent Street, Port of Spain. - Photo courtesy the Ministry of Education

IN A press release on Tuesday, UNC public relations officer Dr Kirk Meighoo denounced the Government's planned distribution of 7,000 laptops as "PNM pappyshow politics."

In June, Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly announced that the government would be acquiring this tranche of 7,000 laptops for distribution to teachers and to students according to a means test.

Dr Meighoo is correct to note that the UNC government distributed thousands of laptops to teachers and students between 2010 and 2015, and to note further that the programme, as created by the UNC, was halted after the PNM took office.

He does, however, drift into political polemic when he suggests that the planned means testing of students is a way for the Education Ministry to discriminate on any basis other than the capacity to afford expensive computer hardware.

The immediate need for computers in the school system has been dramatically reduced after the reopening of schools, but even under the pressure of covid19 schooling in the home, curriculum delivery remained entrenched in obsolete chalk-and-talk traditions, missing an opportunity to evolve education.

The digitalising of the school administrative system and the consequent overdue upgrade of how children are taught, particularly in their early, formative years, remain far behind modern expectations and standards.

That won't be solved by repeated infusions of computing hardware, even including a peppering of smartboards in schools, when those schools remain wedded to old ways of delivering knowledge, with no guidance and support for change.

There is value in at least part of the Education Ministry's computer distribution.

The Education Minister, acknowledging that the poor flow of information from the classroom to the line ministry is unacceptable, continues to push for school records to be collected digitally and submitted for analysis and action.

If this distribution of computers does nothing more than that, it will be a useful advance.

Any effort at improving the school system must begin with reliable, up-to-date data about how schools are performing.

Because of the sluggishness of paper-based data collection, information from schools is reviewed at the end of the school term.

Such evaluation after the end of term repeatedly leaves the Education Ministry in the position of staring uselessly at empty stables long after the horse has bolted.

The Education Ministry is continuing to develop its Student Learning Management System to create new, computer-enabled improvements for teaching, and is talking about blended learning opportunities that mix in-person teaching with electronic classrooms.

But those ambitious changes in curriculum and pedagogy won't come through hardware distribution.

Fundamental change will require trained teachers, bolder thinking and supporting system designs that are culturally relevant.

Buying new computers is only a start.