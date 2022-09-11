Promoting literacy through music

Kelsey Greene as Lola in Mary Cuffy's Lola the ladybug children's stories. PHOTO COURTESY MARY CUFFY -

MARY CUFFY

I can recall learning my multiplication tables using chants and songs. This was my experience in my primary school years, by the end of which I knew up to 12 times tables which has served me in good stead throughout the years. Indeed, these chants taught me multiplication. I can recall my primary school teacher shouting, “If you don’t know the numbers at least sing the tune,” the class would sing the sweet refrain – “One two is two, two into two one; two twos are four, two into four two…etc.” As funny as it seems now, as I reflected on my own early learning experiences in literacy and numeracy it included music.

Most people think about music mostly in terms of its classification of the visual and performing arts; but it is important to note that from a cognitive perspective, music, language and literacy, and numeracy use the same part of the brain. The same processes that we use in music learning are used to become literate and to develop numeracy skills.

I can still recall Sesame Street with the song – Coconut Counting Man. The catchy song remained in my head and no matter how hard I tried to defeat it, I sang the chorus repeatedly “is the coconut counting man.” How many times have you read a storybook and repeated a paragraph word for word, over and over? Repetition is a key component of learning. When we repeat something, the brain starts to get used to it and understand it.

For decades, teachers and parents have used music to teach children. Most children’s shows have music and catchy tunes that children sing along to and learn along the way. The power of song is strong, while helping children retain information and memorising patterns. Music not only has the power to entertain but also to teach. Children today are singing along to shows such as Cocomelon, Dave and Ava, and our very own soca.

Strong evidence was found to support the claim that learning to read could be enhanced by using songs and movement to teach children to read; especially if the first words that children learn are words, they already know as lyrics in a song. A variety of research indicates that songs can help students develop concepts and skills that pertain to new vocabulary, pronunciation, fluency, and long-term memory.

How to use repetitive children’s storybooks

Pause to allow the child to fill in a portion of a repeated phrase.

Encourage the child to repeat a carrier phrase heard throughout the story.

Read a preferred repetitive book multiple times and provide increased opportunities for the child to verbally participate.

Read a story with inflection. Apply a consistent melodic tone and inflection to carrier phrases and repeated questions present throughout the book.

Provide opportunities for the child to take turns verbalizing.

Adapt a book by using additional pictures or objects that correlate to the text.

Call attention to the print; point to the written text as you read.

Provide a relaxed atmosphere for reading and positively reinforce efforts to communicate

Children stories with repetition lines

Lola and the Dancing Ladybugs – Mary Cuffy

The Three Billy Goat Gruff – Peter Christen Asbjørnsen & Jørgen Moe

The Gingerbread Man – Karen Schmidt

Brown Bear, Brown Bear – Eric Carle

Five Little Monkeys Jumping on the Bed – Eileen Christelow

Repetitive rhymes

Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star

Baa, Baa Black Sheep

Goosey, Goosey Gander

Bingo (B-I-N-G-O)

Head, Shoulders, Knees and Toes

Mary Cuffy is an author and early childhood educator.