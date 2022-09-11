Proman Starlift gives youths chance to tap into their creativity

Young drummers performa at Proman Starlift Steel Orchestra's camp. - AYANNA KINSALE

VISHANNA PHAGOO

Emerging out of the covid19 pandemic, children and teens needed an outlet to let their creative juices flow and Proman Starlift Steel Orchestra provided just that with its camp last month.

At its panyard on Christopher Samuel Drive, Port of Spain, participants – ages seven to 19 – had the opportunity to experience different artistic streams, including playing the steelpan.

Kristin Murrell, the camp manager and part of logistics and planning at the steel orchestra, said the two-week camp which ran from August 15-26 was a success. Not only did the youngsters carry out the performances perfectly at the end of their camp, they were able to correctly incorporate the theme of patriotism in light of TT's 60th independence celebration on August 31.

"One of the themes that we decided to do ... was of course, nation building and things that encourage more patriotism which would be reminiscent in the songs that they used and the diversified culture that we have," said Murrell.

The melodic covers of the songs could be heard from the street on the closing day of the camp. After all the age groups played the steelpan, they joined and did three cultural dances – African, Indian and Chinese. During the performances, the children smiled throughout and didn't miss a step or beat the entire time. They were given more guidance during the performances by their dance teacher Isaiah Weekes, who they called Uncle Zay.

Murrell said apart from pan and dance, the participants did arts and craft, painting, gardening, learned about health and wellness, and went on a field trip to the Proman plant in California, south Trinidad.

"For the field trip, we had three different groups were taken to the plant and my group was exceptionally interactive. They were the ten to 13-year-olds, so they were very intrigued, they were asking questions and I think they gave the workers at Proman a little run for the time they spent there."

Murrell said while overseeing the operations at the camp, she'd always ask the children how they were enjoying their activities.

"Most of the time when I ask them how are things going, they always say how much they love dance classes since they love their Uncle Zay."

She said in such a short time, the children were able to put together a show and follow all of their training perfectly.

"I think the kids did an amazing job. Overall, I think it was a great camp and coming out of the covid19 pandemic, this was a really great thing for us to do because we really wanted to get back out into the community and re-engage parents and show them that Starlift is here and doing great things."

Proman has been sponsoring the steel orchestra since 2015 and continues to do so to promote local and indigenous art and culture. Its highlight of the camp was the trip to the plant.

In a separate statement, Proman said, "This provided a comprehensive overview of Proman’s footprint in Trinidad and Tobago and reinforced the importance of the downstream segment of the oil and gas industry towards strengthening the country’s energy value chain, further providing another important educational opportunity for the students."

So far, they have had positive feedback from parents as the the opportunity helps with the development of their children. Proman said it encourages more parents to sign their children up for upcoming camps which can be done through Proman Starlift social media pages and the band's administrative offices.