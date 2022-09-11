National Duathlon Championships makes return on Sunday

THE NATIONAL Duathlon Championships return after a twoyear absence due to the covid19 pandemic. Almost 100 athletes will contest the four race categories from 6 am at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain on Sunday.

The four categories are: Standard Distance (10-kilometre run, 40km ride, 5km run), Standard Distance Relay for two persons (Runner 10km, 5km, Cyclist 40km), Sprint Distance (5km run, 20km ride, 2.5km run) and Mini Du (2.5km run, 10km ride, 1.25km run).

Included in the line up for Sunday are the 2022 Commonwealth Games athletes – Jason Costelloe, Jenna Ross, Jean-Marc Granderson and Kaya Rankine Beadle as well as the national triathlon and aquathlon team that will contest the 2022 CARIFTA Triathlon and Aquathlon Championships in Bermuda on September 24 and 25.