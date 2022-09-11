Men beaten in Grande after denying a man a ride

File photo

Two men were beaten outside a bar in Sangre Grande after they refused to give a man a ride to Valencia early on Saturday morning.

Police said three men were riding in their silver Nissan AD Wagon and stopped at a bar on the Eastern Main Road, Guaico, Sangre Grande, at around 5.30 am.

One of the men got out of the car and went to the bar to get drinks while the others waited outside.

While waiting, the men were confronted by a man who asked to be taken to Valencia.

The men refused.

The man got out of the car and started beating one of the men through the window. A group gathered and started attacking the men.

One of the friends ran away and called the police. Officers took the men to the hospital where they were treated.

A man believed to be the one who started the fight was arrested.

Sangre Grande police are continuing enquires.