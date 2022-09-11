Maloney man shot dead

A 23-year-old man was shot dead in Maloney on Saturday night.

Police said Bevon Grant was standing in a car park between Buildings 18 and 19 in Maloney Gardens, D'Abadie, at around 8.25 pm when a dark coloured car drove near him.

A man got out of the car and shot Grant several times before getting back in the car and driving off.

Grant ran into the courtyard of Building 19 before a resident took him to the Arima Hospital where he was declared dead.

Maloney police and investigators from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II visited the scene.

Police found nine spent shells.