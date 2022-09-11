Five-star Barbados Royals stay perfect in CPL

Barbados Royals batsman Quinton de Kock in action in the Hero CPL. Photo courtesy Barbados Royals

BARBADOS Royals maintained their perfect start to the 2022 Hero Caribbean Premier League T20 tournament with their fifth straight victory on Sunday.

Royals defeated Jamaica Tallawahs by eight wickets with one ball to spare at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia.

Tallawahs posted 156/8 in 20 overs with captain Rovman Powell cracking 52 off 31 deliveries, an innings which included five fours and three sixes.

Raymon Reifer and Amir Jangoo contributed to the total, scoring 41 and 30 respectively.

Left-arm fast bowler Obed McCoy showed his class for the Royals with 3/24 in four overs and fellow pacer Jason Holder took 2/24 in four overs.

In response, opener Quinton de Kock (64 not out off 53 balls) steered the Royals to 157/2 in 19.5 overs. The left-hander struck seven fours.

Corbin Bosch continued his prolific form with 56 off 49 balls (three fours, two sixes).

Summarised Scores:

JAMAICA TALLAWAHS 156/8 (20 overs) – Rovman Powell 52, Raymon Reifer 41, Amir Jangoo 30; Obed McCoy 3/24, Jason Holder 2/24 vs BARBADOS ROYALS 157/2 (19.5 overs) – Quinton de Kock 64 not out, Corbin Bosch 56. Royals won by eight wickets