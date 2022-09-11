Evangelicals mourn Queen, a 'devoted Christian'

Queen Elizabeth II during a banquet hosted by President George Maxwell Richards in Trinidad in 2009. - File Photo/ Sureash Cholai

THE EVANGELICAL Association of the Caribbean (EAC) has extended its condolences to the Royal Family, following the death of its matriarch Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.

The EAC issued a statement on Saturday on behalf of its alliances, denominations, churches and members, to the House of Windsor and the peoples of the UK and the greater Commonwealth.

"We recognise the sense of dignity, unity and continuity that Queen Elizabeth II represented and the guidance that she gave to the United Kingdom of Great Britain," the statement read.

"Her Majesty was one of the greatest leaders the world has ever known. As the longest-reigning monarch, with 70 years of service, her majesty Queen Elizabeth II was well-respected around the world as an outstanding leader and as a devoted Christian."