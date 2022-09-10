Tallawahs inflict 34-run beating on TKR

Jamaica Tallawahs opening batsman Brandon King (right) executes a reverse sweep shot during his innings of 89 against the St Kitts/Nevis Patriots, in their 2022 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) match at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts on August 31, 2022. PHOTO COURTESY HERO CPL. -

TRINBAGO KNIGHT Riders’ (TKR) big-hitters delivered another woeful display as Jamaica Tallawahs snagged an important 34-run victory in match 12 of the Hero Caribbean Premier League T20 tournament at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in Gros Islet, St Lucia on Saturday.

Sent in to bat, the Tallawahs did well to bounce back from a shaky start and put on 153/7 courtesy skipper Rovman Powell (67 from 49 balls) and Raymon Reifer (28 from 26 balls).

Pakistan's left-handed all-rounder, and eventual Man of the Match Imad Wasim also chipped in with 21 from 12 balls.

Bowling for TKR, pace bowler Ravi Rampaul (3/40) was a bit expensive but was the leading wicket-taker, while off-spinner Sunil Narine bagged an impressive 2/11 from his four overs.

In their turn at the crease, TKR’s lost their openers Sunil Narine (duck) and Tion Webster (five) cheaply.

The middle order showed some promise but top scorer Colin Munro (29), Andre Russell (17), Tim Seifert (13) and Nicholas Pooran (13) could not form meaningful partnerships.

Khary Pierre scored 15 while skipper Kieron Pollard made six.

In the end, the four-time CPLT20 winners were restricted to 119/8 after 20 overs.

The Pakistan pair of fast bowler Mohammad Amir (2/15) and spinner Wasim (2/20) were spectacular with the ball for Tallawahs.

The was TKR’s second defeat in a row after they lost by 80 runs via the Duckworth-Lewis method against Barbados Royals on Wednesday.

TKR remain fourth (three points) while Tallawahs (six points) maintain their second place on the standings behind leaders Royals (eight).

Match 13 bowls off on Saturday at 7 pm and will see fifth place hosts St Lucia Kings up against cellar-placed Guyana Amazon Warriors.