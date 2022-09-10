Sunshine Awards cancels in-person event

The Sunshine Awards Organisation has cancelled the in-person celebration of its 34th annual awards programme scheduled for October.

Gil Figaro, chairman and founder of the Sunshine Awards announced the cancellation on September 2, a media release said.

Figaro said the organisation considered the prevailing global health concerns including the covid19 pandemic, and in particular the omicron variant, the outbreak of the monkeypox viral disease, as well as the detection of polio virus in New York City's sewage, in making its decision to cancel the awards.

In the release Figaro said, "As we are aware, the covid19 pandemic has had a devastating impact on governments, businesses, and organisations around the world. Today, as we have become more educated and informed about the deadly covid19 virus, there are reports indicating that although there is an increase in the number of people testing positive the worst is behind us. However, the omicron variant continues to be of concern, and as the CDC has warned, 'a surge in cases may lead to increases in hospitalisations and deaths.'

"As a result, of this, our communities and the Sunshine Awards organisation have remained resilient as we follow and adhere to the guidelines of the health authorities."

Figaro noted that monkeypox, was declared a public health emergency in the United States and New York City is now described as the "epicentre" of the outbreak and officials have declared it an "imminent threat to public health throughout New York state."

With he confirmation of a case of paralytic polio in Rockland County in July; confirmation of the detection of the polio virus in NYC sewage by the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene and the possibility "that hundreds more may be undetected," Figaro stressed that "heightened vigilance in the face of these outbreaks cannot be overemphasised."

He said, "In view of the current global health situation, and the fact that nominees and recipients of the Sunshine Awards programme travel from various countries to the United States for the in-person celebration, the Sunshine Awards organisation has decided to forego the in-person celebration of the 34th Annual Sunshine Award.

"This decision was made focusing on what we have always indicated as our top priority, that is, the health and safety of families, our performing artists, nominees, recipients, sponsors, supporters, and community."

The 34th Annual Sunshine Awards nominees will be published later this year, the release said.