Siparia man shot dead on roadside

Curtis Hospedales -

A 48-year-old man was gunned down will standing on the roadside in Siparia on Friday night.

Curtis Hospedales died outside Mahwah Chinese Restaurant on High Street, at around 7 pm.

The police said a gunman shot him and ran off. No one else was injured.

Hospedales was unemployed and lived at La Brea Trace, Siparia.

The police said Hospedales had several convictions for narcotics and other offences.

Insp Jones, Sgt Bridgemohan, PCs Lutchman and Mohammed of the Homicide Bureau Region III visited the scene and gathered evidence.

South Western Division police, among them Insp Rampartap, Sgts Rollocks and Khan, Cpl Allah PCs Mangal, Jagessar, Suruj, Figaro and Gopaul, also visited and cordoned off the area.

In March 2020, Hospedales faced a Siparia magistrate and pleaded guilty to cultivating marijuana. The police had searched his home and found a soft drink case with 17 marijuana plants.

The magistrate had fined him $15,000 or, in default, 12 months’ jail with hard labour.