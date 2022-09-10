Pres S'do defeat Naps for Tiger Tanks Cup

Presentation San Fernando Adah Barclay (second from left) shoots past two Naparima players during their Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) exhibition match at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva on Friday. - Lincoln Holder

DAVID SCARLETT

AFTER two years without school football, Presentation College (San Fernando) kicked off the 2022 Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) season with silverware, winning the Tiger Tanks Cup 3-2 via kicks from the penalty mark against rivals, Naparima College, at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva on Friday.

‘Pres’ dethroned the defending champions as Naparima last won the trophy in 2019.

Naparima College opened the scoring in the 24th minute through Kanye Francis. The Naps number 10 slotted the ball past goalkeeper Kanye Lazarus into the bottom left corner after receiving a defence-splitting through-ball from midfield.

But Presentation fought back and grabbed an equaliser eight minutes later, thanks to Caleb Boyce. From the top of the penalty area, the ‘Pres’ captain lobbed Naparima goalkeeper, Dajon Collingwood, who hesitated to make a challenge after coming off his line.

The game was then plagued by injuries and several players were forced to be replaced.

At the end of regular time, the score remained at 1-1 and the game had to be decided by kicks from the penalty mark.

After missing their first two penalties, the ‘Pres Lions’ dramatically recovered to win 3-2.

Speaking with Newsday after the game, Presentation coach Shawn Cooper expressed his delight for the victory and the bragging rights against the school’s bitter rivals.

“Even though this trophy is just for bragging rights, I am elated for the guys who put in the work to achieve this,” he stated.

“We put on a show for the spectators to open the 2022 season, but I think we still have a lot of work to do in terms of our physicality.”

Cooper continued, “We showed that we can play against the best. Naparima has a very strong unit but I think our boys wanted it more, and at the end of the game, we imposed ourselves.”

With school football being absent for two years, Cooper added that the technical staff had to educate the new players about the significance of the Pres-Naps rivalry and that they are the flag-bearers of top-level football in Trinidad and Tobago.

He also highlighted the number of high-quality coaches in the league, mentioning Naparima’s Travis Mulraine, Queens Royal College’s Kenwyne Jones, and stated that the league will be competitive this season.

Cooper also expressed that, of all his title wins, this one was most special to him as his son was now a part of his team’s success. “Since I started coaching, all of my victories were dedicated to my son, Cody Cooper,” he said. “In this game, he played, he made me proud and he was on a winning team.”

He also gave credit to Caleb Boyce, who was named Man of the Match, stating, “He really led the team by effort and performance”.

Cooper also expressed that he was pleased with the full-time result, and the victory from the penalty shootout was a bonus, having been less prepared than their opponents, physically and tactically.

Presentation will open their Premiership campaign against Trinity College East on September 14 while Naparima begin their SSFL title defence against St Augustine Secondary on the same day.