PM, Hinds must go

National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds - ANGELO MARCELLE

THE EDITOR: Literally thousands of people have been the victims of violent crimes in recent years, with hundreds being murdered. More than 90 per cent of these crimes remain unsolved. The murder rate continues to escalate and with criminal activities not being addressed properly by the Commissioner of Police (Ag), it is almost a certainty the year will end with 590 murders, which would be a record for the country.

Still, our Minister of National Security and the acting CoP have the temerity to claim victory in crime-fighting. The average citizen wants to know if the lives of innocent people mean anything at all to this minister? And has the Government and the leadership of the police service become numb to the sea of crime?

Really, what was the Prime Minister thinking when he gave this crucially important post to Fitzgerald Hinds? Surely by now he must realise that Hinds is incapable of restoring safety and security to the country. The Rowley-led administration has constantly fed citizens with rhetoric and distractions. However, under his direct leadership, the crime plague has only worsened. TT is crying out now for their loved ones as many fathers, mothers and children are left in a trail of anguish and despair. That is the reality of TT under Rowley's and Hinds’s watch.

Over the past seven years, the country has been force-fed a steady diet of blame, excuses, promises, platitudes, while the lives of more and more of our countrymen are ruthlessly snuffed out. Our blood-drenched country cries out for urgent action. We are officially among the ten most violent societies on the entire planet.

Please, Mr Prime Minister, forget the payback to your loyal party supporters and remove Hinds now and hire a competent person, someone able to measure up to all requirements needed in such a critical post. Clearly TT has suffered and endured enough by your choice of giving us the likes of Hinds. Our people depend on you to do the right thing and put mechanisms in place to stop the crime scourge. Hinds has done nothing to avert the national security crisis we now face. He must go!

NEIL GOSINE

via e-mail