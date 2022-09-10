Hyatt's World of Care assists East Mucurapo graduating class

Derrick Phillip, Principal, East Mucurapo Secondary School with Tracy Awai, Director of Human Resources at Hyatt Regency Trinidad, at the graduation dinner and dance. -

AS part of its on-going community support efforts, Hyatt Regency Trinidad partnered with East Mucurapo Secondary School to ensure that the graduating class of 2022 got a send-off they would not forget.

Understanding that the school was unable to host a graduation this year, the hotel teamed up with the principal, vice-principal, staff, parents and students to give the graduating class a night to remember, a media release said.

“The last two years have been the hardest for children, with them not being able to go to school, see their friends and enjoy their school days. Caring is the heart of everything that we do at Hyatt, so it was our pleasure to make this happen,” hotel general manager Richard Westell said in the release.

Principal of East Mucurapo Secondary Derrick Phillip said the school was grateful for the gesture.

"Being able to graduate is a dream come true for our students. The high level of professionalism of the team from the planning stages straight through to the execution of the event was definitely commendable. It was indeed a wonderful night and our students thoroughly enjoyed themselves. We are certain that this milestone will be etched in their memory, forever. East Mucurapo Secondary School is very grateful to the management and staff of the Hyatt Regency Trinidad for this opportunity,” Westell said in the release.

A great time was had by all at the graduation dinner and dance. Continuing to inspire and support young adults to help them find employment and grow their careers, Hyatt Regency Trinidad will be working with the school to also provide resume writing and interviewing skills to the students as well.

World of Care is Hyatt’s global approach to caring for the planet, people and responsible business. The hotel is committed to supporting positive impactful changes that are good for the communities, the environment and to people.