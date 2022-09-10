Game of scones

-

Scones, the darlings of English high teas. It is said the late HRH Queen Elizabeth enjoyed her afternoon scones every-day, sometimes plain sometimes with fruit, served up with a dollop of cream and good quality jam or jelly.

They are certainly a tea lovers' delight. Light, buttery and tender, scones can be enjoyed anytime, they are as versatile as they are easy to prepare. You can add fresh herbs and cheddar cheese for savoury scones, you can add dried fruit like currants for another lovely twist on an old favourite, and you can make tropical scones by adding a small amount of freshly-grated coconut.

Scones are best enjoyed the same day they are prepared. The secret to tender scones? Handle your batter gently, over working by too much stirring or kneading will give you a tough scone. If you can’t use them up at once, they freeze well.

Cheddar chive scones

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 tsp baking powder

1 tsp salt

1 tsp coarsely-ground black pepper

⅔ cup grated cheddar cheese

6 tbs butter

⅔ cup milk

⅓ cup chopped chives

2 pimento peppers, seeded and chopped

1 egg

extra grated cheese for tops

Preheat oven to 400F.

Combine flour, baking powder, salt, black pepper and cheese.

Add butter and and rub into flour until mixture resembles small peas, add milk to flour mixture, add chives, and pimentos and stir gently.

Turn onto a floured surface and gently knead to form a soft ball.

Press out to ¾-inch thickness.

Cut into circles with a 2½-inch-round cutter.

Place onto tray 1-2’ apart.

Brush with egg and sprinkle with grated cheese.

Bake for 30 mins, cool on wire racks.

Makes about 10

Coconut scones

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 tbs baking powder

½ cup granulated sugar

½ cup finely-grated fresh coconut

¼ cup softened butter

1 egg

½ cup milk

½ tsp cinnamon

⅛ tsp ground cloves

Preheat oven to 375F.

Combine all dry ingredients, add coconut and combine.

Add butter and rub into mixture until crumbly.

Combine milk with egg, add to flour mixture and stir to a sticky dough.

Turn onto a floured surface and divide into 2 rounds.

Pat out to ¾-inch thickness and cut into 6 triangles.

Place on baking sheet brush with milk and sprinkle with sugar.

Bake for 15 to 20 minutes until risen and golden.

Makes 12

Traditional currant scones

3 cups all-purpose flour

¼ cup granulated sugar

1 tsp baking powder, heaped

½ cup unsalted butter

⅓ cup currants

⅔ cup milk

Preheat oven to 400F.

Line a baking tray.

Whisk together flour, sugar, and baking powder.

Using a pastry cutter, cut butter into flour until mixture resembles fine peas.

Add currants and stir.

Add milk and stir just until mixture comes together.

Turn onto a floured surface and gently knead to form a soft ball.

Press out to ¾ inch thickness.

Cut into circles with a 2½-inch round cutter.

Place onto tray 1-2’ apart.

Brush with egg and sprinkle with sugar.

Bake for 30 mins, cool on wire racks.

Makes about 10

Coffee cake scones with pecan streusel crunch

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 tbs baking powder

¼ cup granulated sugar

½ cup butter, unsalted

1 egg

½ cup milk or pourable cream

Preheat oven to 375F.

Combine flour with baking powder and sugar.

Add butter and cut into flour until mixture is the texture of small peas.

Combine beaten egg, with milk and bitters, add to flour and bring together with your hands.

Press onto greased cookie tray cut into eights.

Lightly brush with milk, and press streusel onto scones.

Bake for 20 to 30 minutes until golden.

Makes 8

Streusel crunch

⅓ cup all-purpose flour

¼ cup brown sugar

2 tsp cinnamon

¼ cup chopped pecans or mixed nuts

2 tbs cup butter, unsalted

Combine all ingredients until mixture is clumpy through your fingers.

Press streusel onto scones.

