Eastern Credit Union defeat Guardian in Bank Football League

File photo by Roger Jacob

EASTERN Credit Union defeated Guardian Group 4-0 in round six of the Interbank Football League in a match played at the University of TT (UTT), O’Meara Ground, Arima on Sunday.

Kevon Cornwall was the star for Eastern Credit Union scoring twice. Also finding the back of the net in the contest were Chris Barry and Kayode Williams.

Aero Services continued their solid form in the tournament getting past Scotiabank 2-1 at the Valsayn Ground on September 2.

Jared Bennett and Akinola Gregory netted for Aero Services and Andrew Bailey was on target for Scotiabank.

In other round six results, National Insurance Board (NIB) got past RBC Royal Bank 3-0, MIC-IT outlasted Central Bank 3-1 and Republic Bank edged First Citizens 2-1.

The knock-out phase kicked off on Friday with a quarter-final match between Central Bank and Republic Bank.

On Saturday, NIB will tackle Aero Services at 7 pm in Valsayn in another quarter-final contest. On Sunday, Eastern Credit Union and MIC-IT will lock horns from 5 pm at UTT O’Meara and at the same venue Scotiabank and First Citizens will battle from 7 pm.