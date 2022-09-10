After Elizabeth, uncertainty

King Charles III -

WHATEVER one’s views on the monarchy, you had to take note of the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.

It takes considerable skill – and almost unimaginable personal commitment – to reign as steadfastly as she did.

Right up to the end, she smiled for the cameras, shaking the hand of new UK Prime Minister Liz Truss on Tuesday. It was the 15th time she had been called upon to greet a new prime minister. But besides obvious signs of her increasing frailty with age, the resulting image was almost identical to previous ones.

The new Prime Minister on Thursday declared the queen had left a lasting legacy. The truth is that legacy is a fragile one.

In the space of one week, Britain has seen two dramatic shifts.

Ms Truss’s ascension to the throne of British politics after the ouster of her scandal-plagued predecessor has now been followed by the ascension to the actual throne of Prince Charles, whose leadership style could not be more different from his mother’s.

That the queen was able to rule for 70 years, in a world in which the very institution she represented has become increasingly anachronistic, is testimony to her unique combination of graft and charisma. When she was in Trinidad in 2009, she wore a ballgown bearing appliquéd images of our national birds and flowers, a subtle touch that exemplified her approach to her role.

Whether her successor – who has a history of writing letters to ministers offering his personal, unwanted and unwarranted opinions on government policy – will be able to steer the ship as deftly as she did is unclear.

Prince Charles’s decision to adopt the title of King Charles III inevitably brings to mind his predecessors Charles I, who was executed, and Charles II, who suffered a torturous and, to date, mysterious death.

The new king may not have time to make an impression.

Not only is he the oldest person to become ruler of the United Kingdom, at 73, but he comes to power in a country at war with the biggest economic crisis in a generation and a spiralling cost of living.

Britain is also increasingly isolated from Europe, which it chose six years ago to leave. Problems with the Northern Ireland protocol loom. Scotland continues to mull secession.

Whereas the Queen, through a clear understanding of her ceremonial role, acted as the glue that helped a country stay together and served as the bedrock of organisations like the Commonwealth, the monarchy may now prove onerous, politically and financially.

There are also allegations of racism within the royal family which have not been satisfactorily addressed, coming at a time of increased sensitivity to the barbarisms wrought by colonialism and empire.

And scandals involving members of the royal family accused of sexual misconduct have tarnished the reputation of “the Firm.”

The death of Elizabeth II is truly the end of an era.