TKR coach Nayar not concerned over Royals defeat

Abhishek Nayar -

COACH OF Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) Abhishek Nayar said his players chose the perfect time to have a dismal showing after suffering an 80-run defeat on the Duckworth-Lewis method to Barbados Royals in the Hero Caribbean Premier League T20 tournament, on Wednesday.

After Royals posted 194/4 in 20 overs, TKR were struggling on 51/7 after eight overs when rain ended the match at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia.

TKR’s powerful batting, including Andre Russell, Nicholas Pooran, Colin Munro and captain Kieron Pollard, did not deliver.

TKR have one win, one loss and one no result after three matches and will be aiming for a second victory of the campaign against Jamaica Tallawahs at Gros Islet on Saturday, from 10 am.

Tallawahs are off to a promising start, winning two matches and losing one.

Nayar is optimistic TKR’s performance against Royals was an anomaly.

“I look at it as one bad day that came at the right time,” Nayar said.

“I feel you always rather have a game like that early in the tournament and I believe that when you have a bunch of professionals who are legends in their own rights, sometimes a wake-up call early in the tournament is better than later on.”

Nayar said in a lengthy tournament you want to “peak at the right time.”

There are a couple players with injuries in the TKR camp. Akeal Hosein is uncertain for the next match after picking up a groin injury in the team’s opener against St Lucia Kings. Before the injury the left-arm spinner grabbed 4/13 in four overs.

Fast bowler Ali Khan has been ruled out of the entire CPL because of injury.

Asked if Hosein is available for Saturday’s match, Nayar said, “Not sure yet because unfortunately with all the rain we have not got to practice yet and he has not tested himself on the field yet post his injury, so hopefully we can get a good session in and assess from that.”

TKR are loaded with powerful batsmen who can clear the boundary regularly.

Looking at the balance of the team, Nayar said the players know their roles saying Tim Seifert’s responsibility is to anchor the innings.

“I think it was quite evident if you saw our first game that is the role he played…everyone has been given certain roles.”

The TKR men saw the TKR women lift the inaugural Massy Women’s CPL last Sunday in St Kitts.

Nayar said the aim is always to win, but steps must be taken.

“We are a very process-driven franchise and I think, yes, the eventual goal is to always win the championship…the mindset yes is to win, but like I said it is a process, it is a journey and it is a long process so we just try to go game by game, day by day.”