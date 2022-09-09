Three dead in police-involved shooting in Enterprise

Three men were killed in a police-involved shooting in Enterprise, Chaguanas, on Thursday night.

The police named the dead men as Ricky "Ross" Taylor, Ronelle Alexander, and Kwame "Tusty" Wallace, all of Enterprise. Wallace also had another address in Sangre Grande.

The shooting happened at Enterprise Street near the ice factory at around 11 pm.

A police report said gunmen started shooting at the police, who returned fire, hitting the three men.

There was also a report of a shooting nearby at Branch Trace.