The benefits of taking a gap year

Following the release of this year’s CSEC and CAPE examination results, our older teens and young adults are facing many important life decisions. While there are many options for higher secondary, tertiary and part-time school-work pursuits, for some emerging young-adults there is a desire or even the need to take some time off. While many young people are eager to embark upon university or working life, there are many benefits to taking prescribed and planned time between completing school and the next step. Emerging young-adulthood involves specific tasks and goals and for some, a gap year assists in all round development, self-management and clarity.

Time to consider options

A gap year provides young people with an opportunity to take the time to think about their passions, goals and dreams. There is tremendous pressure from parents, teachers and even wider society to have everything perfectly planned and executed. In reality, the vast majority of young people aged 18-21 will be unsure as to what they really want to do. Many youth commence programmes and degrees only to realise that they were not as expected; and then feel immense stress when they consider themselves to be stuck on a pathway they did not want. A year off allows the time to research, read and consider different career options with the hope that they make more informed choices, aligned with their future.

Life skills and independence

Volunteering, travelling, and working teach young-adults about money management, budgeting and priorities. Through taking a year off and embarking on other pursuits, young-adults will develop a sense of independence. They will be required to create a schedule, take responsibility for themselves and the roles they may play in a job or voluntary group and help the development of these adulthood skills. Some youth who move from secondary school into structured university environments never learn these skills until much later, as they continue to be shielded and parented by their own parents or college dormitory staff. The overall life skills obtained from having to take care of oneself are valuable.

Creative and professional skills

There are many new life skills that one can learn in a year. By taking a gap year young people can immerse themselves into learning a new language or find a new practical skill. Examples include drawing, office management, childcare, technical writing, cooking or public speaking. These skills not only provide relaxation in some instances but also add to the operational tools that can be used later on in personal or professional life. There are many options for online or in-person short courses available that can be explored. These skills can help build future career pathways and also make youth more marketable to employers. It is important to note that many skills are acquired from voluntary activities. These include supporting environmental protection groups, elderly or children’s centres or even supporting socially disadvantaged groups. For young people these experiences are usually richly rewarding.

Varying work experience

Along with volunteering, taking a gap year can provide the time to obtain an entry-level job or internship. This is a wonderful way to obtain work experience that will not only serve well during university but will also allow youth to build their resumes. This supports the later in securing more permanent work after university. Employers are more likely to hire those who have some work experience – even if it is just entry-level or an internship – than they would someone that holds only a degree. In this regard, youth are encouraged to think broadly. Working in a field that is far removed from their goals often provides numerous benefits that were never considered.

Mental well-being

Our system of schooling and examinations is rigorous. Following the recent years of high stakes preparation and testing, through the pandemic, many young people simply need a break. The signs of burnout in young adults can include total loss of interest in further study or even work, excessive online gaming, harmful substance or alcohol use or even emerging depression. The goal of adolescent and young adult development is creation of a fully functioning adult. If a year off is required to support mental well-being and restoration, then it simply is the most effective and recommended thing to do. Despite external pressure, there is no absolute need for young people to complete a degree by a certain time or age or stage. For every emerging young adult, attention to holistic well-being must come first. Considering their unique experiences of the last few years, many may absolutely need gap year to reconnect, restore and then re-launch into adulthood.