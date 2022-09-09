‘Strong recovery’ news bad for UNC

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar - SUREASH CHOLAI

THE EDITOR: I am not surprised that our esteemed Leader of the Opposition and senior counsel Kamla Persad-Bissessar has rejected Finance Minister Colm Imbert’s report that the economy is making a “strong recovery.”

Surely that kind of good economic news does not fit her narrative that the economy is collapsing. Indeed, the United National Congress’s (UNC) path to power rests solely on a collapse of the economy and stoking pockets of disaffection over service delivery across the country.

Imbert’s optimism is based on improvements in prices for energy-related exports. Stakeholders in the energy sector as well as the Central Bank have not disputed Imbert’s optimistic outlook. They, like Imbert and Prime Minister Rowley, have urged caution in how this windfall is utilised.

Dr Rowley has indicated from his speeches that the Government will be cautious in spending while not neglecting to address some of the societal anomalies generating disaffection. I believe that is a responsible position for him to take.

Again, Persad-Bissessar has sought to drag senior public servants into her diatribe. I had the privilege to work with senior public servants before and I can tell you they are not easily pushed over. They are professionals and should be respected as such. Persad-Bissessar would do well to keep them out of her careless and unresearched comments.

As usual the goodly Opposition Leader is calling for a general election. Wait, madam, we are still about three years away from the next poll. And as the Black Stalin would say, “Wait, Dorothy, wait.”

HARRY PARTAP

former UNC MP