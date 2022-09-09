Point Fortin man dies days after shooting

The San Fernando General Hospital.

Three days after being shot near his home, a 23-year-old Point Fortin man has died in hospital.

Ronaldo Cybulkiewicz, of Walker Street, in Egypt Village, died at the San Fernando General Hospital (SFGH) on Thursday night.

Cybulkiewicz, a labourer, was at a house near a barber shop at about 7 pm when people heard gunshots.

They later found Cybulkiewicz with gunshot wounds to his head and face.

A man believed to be the killer was seen getting in a car that drove out of the street.

Cybulkiewicz was taken to the Point Fortin Area Hospital and was transferred to the intensive care unit of the SFGH.

Point Fortin police visited, gathered evidence and searched the area for the killer, who was still at large, up to Friday.

Detectives from the Homicide Bureau Region III police are now leading investigations.