Northerns top Ruggerama second leg

NORTHERNS RUGBY Club finished atop the senior division league standings after the second leg of the Ruggerama tournament which continued at Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain over the weekend.

Against Caribs in the final, Northerns triumphed 12-10. They played unbeaten throughout and were ruthless against Defence Force, 26-0, in the semi-final playoff. Caribs won the other semi-final 17-7 against Harvard.

In the earlier matches, Northerns fought hard to get past Harvard 3-0 in their opening match and then toppled Rainbow 31-5 in the second.

Caribs also showed good form as they drubbed Royalians 20-0, Defence Force 3-0 and Police 28-0. In their third-place playoff against Royalians, Caribs emerged 28-0 victors.

Defence Force and Royalians rounded off the top five finishers respectively.

In the women’s division, Defence Force topped the field with three wins in as many matches. They defeated Harvard 50-0, Royalians 31-5 and Police 15-5. Police were second as they won 28-0 over Harvard and drew 17-17 with Royalians.

The remaining two one-day Ruggerama events continue on September 17 and 24.

OTHER RESULTS –

Women: Police 17 vs Royalians 17; Defence Force 50 vs Harvard 0; Police 28 vs Harvard 0; Defence Force 31 vs Royalians 5; Harvard 24 vs Royalians 17; Defence Force 15 vs Police 5.

Under-18 women: San Juan 12 vs SePos 10; San Juan 15 vs SePos 10.

Senior Division League: Caribs 20 vs Royalians 0; Harvard 28 vs Rainbow 0; Defence Force 36 vs Police 0; Royalians 22 vs Police 0; Northerns 3 vs Harvard 0; Caribs 3 vs Defence Force 0; Northerns 31 vs Rainbow 5; Defence Force 12 vs Royalians 5; Caribs 28 vs Police 0.