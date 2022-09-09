National flags to be flown at half-mast

FILE PHOTO

ALL TT flags hoisted at state and non-state agencies, as well as TT diplomatic missions, are to be flown at half-mast on Friday and on the day of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral as a sign of respect.

The flag was also ordered to be flown at half-mast on Thursday, almost immediately after the Queen's death was announced.

The Ministry of National Security made the announcement in a media release on Thursday evening.

It gave instructions, saying, "Members of the public are reminded that the national flag should be flown at half-mast or half-staff by lowering the flag by its own depth, from its normal position at the peak of the staff, when the nation is in mourning."

It said, at half-mast, the flag is first hoisted to the top of the staff for an instant, and then lowered to the half-mast position. Before lowering the flag, it is again raised to the top of the staff and then fully lowered.

The ministry said all other flags on the same stand of poles should also be at half-mast or should not be flown at all when the national flag is at half-mast.

"Flags of foreign nations should not be flown at half-mast, unless their country is also observing the period of mourning," the statement concluded.