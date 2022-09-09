Jereem ends season with seventh place finish

Jereem Richards -

TRINIDAD AND Tobago track and field athlete Jereem Richards finished a disappointing seventh in the men’s 200-metre event in his last meet of the 2022 season at the Zurich, Switzerland leg of the Wanda Diamond League, on Thursday.

Richards, the 2022 Commonwealth Games champion, clocked 20.56 seconds in a race filled with quality athletes.

American Noah Lyles destroyed the field and won the race in a meet record of 19.52. Canadian Aaron Brown was a distant second in 20.02 and Alexander Ogando of Dominican Republic, who also clocked 20.02, was third.

Americans Erriyon Knighton (20.20) and Kenneth Bednarek (20.20) were fourth and fifth respectively.

Finishing sixth was Canadian Andre de Grasse in 20.43 and Italian Fostine Eseosa Desalu ended eighth in 20.79.