Cops go above and beyond

THE EDITOR: In a time when negativity and condemnation seem to be the prevailing attitude of John Public toward the police service, it is only right that those officers who attend their undertakings with diligence, commitment and integrity and uphold the TTPS motto “to protect and serve” be recognised and commended.

On September 5 I was fortunate to witness the professionalism and outstanding acumen of Cpl Farrell and Woman Police Cpl Charles of the Child Protection Unit (CPU) while they dealt with an incident in the Blanchisseuse district involving a teenage girl who was being kept from attending school.

The exemplary manner in which these officers conducted themselves and handled the issue went above and beyond the call of duty, and in so doing they promoted public confidence in the police.

I call on the acting Commissioner of Police to commend Farrell and Charles so as to encourage them to continue giving stellar service.

DEXTER BLACK

Blanchisseuse