Commonwealth Parliamentary Assoc mourns queen's death

Queen Elizabeth II at a banquet hosted by President Max Richards in 2009 at the President's House. File Photo/ Sureash Cholai

THE Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA), an organisation spanning 180 parliaments across the globe, has recognised its patron Queen Elizabeth II for her efforts in promoting democracy.

The organisation issued a statement to all of its branches on Thursday, soon after the queen's passing, expressing its sadness, while acknowledging her contributions to its development and member states of the Commonwealth.

Ian Liddell-Grainger, chairperson of the CPA executive committee and UK member of parliament, described her as "a tireless supporter of the (CPA) and the work of Commonwealth Parliaments and Parliamentarians in promoting democracy."

Secretary-general of the CPA Stephen Twigg added, "As Head of the Commonwealth, Her Majesty recognised the importance of the organisation’s core values and aspirations expressed through the Commonwealth Charter, which she signed in 2013, including democracy, human rights and peace."

The CPA said the Queen was a strong advocate for the young people of the Commonwealth.

The queen, the CPA, noted visited almost every Parliament in the Commonwealth during her long reign. The CPA comprises 180 Commonwealth parliaments at national, state, provincial and territorial level with around 17,000 Parliamentarians and parliamentary staff across nine regions and 54 countries.

It added that the queen attended a CPA Coronation luncheon in Westminster Hall in 1953, which was attended by representatives of many Commonwealth Parliaments. She became CPA patron in 1989.