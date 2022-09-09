Bosch powers Royals to fourth straight win

File photo by Sureash Cholai.

CORBIN BOSCH blazed his way to a score of 81 as the Barbados Royals remained top of the six-team standings in the 2022 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL), courtesy of a six-wicket win over St Lucia Kings, in their contest at the Darren Sammy Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia on Thursday night.

This result was the Royals' fourth straight win of the 2022 competition, and they stayed in first place, while the inconsistent Kings are fifth with two points.

Bosch, a South African all-rounder, struck ten fours and a six in his 50-ball knock as the Royals, responding to the Kings' total of 169 runs for the loss off six wickets, reached 175/4 with nine balls to spare.

A pair of left-handed batsmen also made vital contributions for the Royals – opener Kyle Mayers (33 off 26 balls with three sixes and a four) and captain David Miller (29 not out off 18 balls with three sixes).

Fast bowler Alzarri Joseph was the main wicket-taker for the Kings,with figures of three wickets for 32 runs.

The Kings, who were offered first strike, were indebted to a sixth-wicket partnership of 79 in 7.1 overs between Tim David (40 off 23 balls with four fours and two sixes) and David Wiese (28 not out off 21 balls with four fours). At the top of the order, the veteran Johnson Charles struck 29 (25 balls, three fours and two sixes).

Leg-spinner Hayden Walsh jnr took 2/19 for the Royals.

Action will resume at the Gros Islet venue on Saturday.

Points Standings - 1.Barbados Royals 8; 2.Jamaica Tallawahs 4; 3.St Kitts/Nevis Patriots 4; 4.Trinbago Knight Riders 3; 5.St Lucia Kings 2; 6.Guyana Amazon Warriors 1.