Yes, we are all guilty accomplices

THE EDITOR: The recent shooting of dancehall artiste Kalonji at the Brix Hotel, St Ann’s and the “music” of the machine gun(s) that resonated in the backyards of the prime minister and president are a mere fraction of the gunshots, gang warfare and trauma that torture the residents of crime hot spots such as Belle Eau Road, Belmont; Lovers Lane, Gonzales; Morvant, Laventille, Maloney, Arouca, etc on a daily basis.

An act of Parliament passed in the dead of the night and speedily proclaimed by our president can put a stop to it. An act allowing the army to move into strategic areas nationwide that are reputed for heavy arms possession (including but not limited to Valsayn, Chaguanas and Couva), locking them down for a month or so and disarming the illegally armed pests once and for all, can put a stop to it.

As entrenched as the constitutional provisions restricting our freedom may be, where there is a will to stop the upsurge in fatal shootings, there is a way to stop the upsurge in fatal shootings.

It is true that our police and armed forces could sing and our government and opposition wine and jam for our 60th independence anniversary. But can we use that same enthusiasm and energy to make TT safe before a new gang is formed?

Do we understand what it means when our teenage sons cannot walk to a corner shop because they might be mistaken for a gang member and shot dead? Or have we gotten so accustomed to the smell of the excrement of crime that we no longer detect the stink?

Whether we like it or not, the failure to manage crime expeditiously results in an unwanted exodus of our intellectuals and jewels like Carnival. Our beloved Carnival seems to be growing exponentially elsewhere, so why bother to come to crime-ridden Trinidad for Carnival at all?

In the meantime, our inaction and silence give consent to the criminal activity which makes us all guilty accomplices.

CRYSTAL-ANN PHILLIP-SENART

Gonzales