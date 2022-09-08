Sagicor inspires new intern cohort

The 2022 intern cohort pose for a photo with the Sagicor human resources team and Carol Richards (red, seated), principal of the St Anthony’s Girls’ RC School in Petit Valley. -

During the schools vacation period, Sagicor hosted a cohort of interns 17-25 years who also participated in a corporate social responsibility (CSR) project at the St Anthony’s Girls’ RC School in Petit Valley in the last week of their internship.

A media release said the Sagicor Inspire Vacation Internship programme saw 18 interns working in departments in Sagicor Life Inc, Sagicor General Insurance Inc and Sagicor Investments TT Ltd for six weeks.

Nathalia Smith, Sagicor’s human resources manager, said in the release, “I’ve been part of the internship programme since its inception. I, along with the rest of my team, have the privilege of coaching young people as they engage with the world of work for the first time.

“A central aspect to this programme is teaching our interns the importance of giving back to the community, which is Sagicor’s vision: to improve the lives of those in the communities in which we operate.

"We do this by co-ordinating a CSR project each year, specific to the size and capabilities of the intern cohort. This year, we chose to upgrade the computer room and the teachers’ lounge, as well as paint the exterior of the St Anthony’s Girls’ RC School.”

Principal Carol Richards was happy to have the Sagicor team providing support, the release said.

“As you can imagine, there are so many pieces that need to come together when getting the school ready each academic year. The helping hand that Sagicor provided came at a great time, and I’m sure our students will appreciate the work the interns have put in, as well as our teachers, as the Sagicor team also did some work in the teachers’ lounge,” Richards said in the release.