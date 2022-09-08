Questions on Roxborough development

THE EDITOR: The proposition for developing Roxborough on a $4 billion budget equates to spending $1.3 million per inhabitant, based on a local population put at 3,500. It would only be fair to allow that for a minimum comparison standard for other urban centres within TT. But maybe the Roxborough proposals are misleading.

The real question is: which centres to build up first or what is the order of prioritising centres? Criteria like size of populace, suburban impact, pollution control, transportation enhancement, economic leverage, etc would help to definitively position arranging centres and projects.

Only when this is ascertained is it possible to get any sense of relative gross expenditures per location and of how to co-ordinate a progression.

On the other hand, Roxborough is primarily a locus for agriculture and fishing, suggesting more basic needs like a well-equipped clinic and emergency helipad. The tourism side of it should have to do with protecting its tranquil ambience and enhancing its somewhat pristine constitution.

If you put a major port hub there it will double up sea pollution with the Scarborough side and set a poor standard for other outlying parts of Tobago. Perhaps a sea link to Scarborough? Roxborough lies right inside the hurricane path band and is not geographically sheltered.

In general terms, Tobago is like other small islands, logistics militate against economies of scale and efficiency. It is, however, Tobago's clear advantage that it is not under any pressing need to have to get too urbanised.

