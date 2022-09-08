Patriots off the mark in CPL

Guyana Amazon Warriors left-arm spinner Tabraiz Shamsi takes off his right shoe to celebrate the dismissal of St Kitts/Nevis Patriots batsman Dewald Brevis during the teams' Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) match at the Darren Sammy Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia on Thursday. Photo courtesy Caribbean Premier League

ST KITTS and Nevis Patriots grabbed their first win of the 2022 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) T20 tournament after getting past Guyana Amazon Warriors by four wickets at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia, on Thursday.

Before Thursday’s match, Patriots had two losses and two no results.

Patriots restricted Amazon Warriors to 162/6 in 20 overs, with off-spinner Akila Dananjaya snatching 2/28 in four overs and left-arm fast bowler Duan Jansen taking 2/37 in four overs.

Amazon Warriors captain Shimron Hetmyer cracked one four and four sixes in his knock of 46 off 21 balls. Chandrapaul Hemraj also showed form, hitting 43 off 38 deliveries.

In response, Patriots scored 163/6 in 19.4 overs to emerge victorious. Opener Andre Fletcher continued his prolific form with 41 off 38 balls, with four fours.

Patriots were reduced to 108/6 in the 16th over, before Dwaine Pretorius and Jansen put together an unbroken partnership of 55 runs.

Pretorius ended on 27 not out off 12 balls and Jansen struck an unbeaten 23 off 15 deliveries.

Fast bowler Odean Smith took 2/10 in two overs and medium pacer Romario Shepherd ended with figures of 2/42 in 3.4 overs.

Amazon Warriors are still without a win, recording two losses and one no result.

Summarised scores:

GUYANA AMAZON WARRIORS 162/6 (20 overs) – Shimron Hetmyer 46, Chandrapaul Hemraj 43; Akila Dananjaya 2/28, Duan Jansen 2/37 vs ST KITTS AND NEVIS PATRIOTS 163/6 (20 overs) – Andre Fletcher 41, Dwaine Pretorius 27 not out, D Jansen 23 not out; Odean Smith 2/10, Romario Shepherd 2/42. Patriots won by four wickets.