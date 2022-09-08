New board at Tunapuna chamber

The Greater Tunapuna Chamber of Industry and Commerce (GTCIC) recently installed a new board for the 2022-2023 financial year.

The GTCIC covers a large area on the East-west Corridor, from Mt Lambert, and extends to Arouca and part of Caroni.

Newly appointed president Ramon Gregorio said,“I feel honoured to be leading the GTCIC in its thirtieth year as a chamber. There is a lot to accomplish, especially as we are charting our way out of two and a half years of the pandemic, where business and livelihoods have been significantly impacted."

A September 6 media release identified some of the goals and objectives of the incoming board.

The GTCIC intends to develop and engage business of all sizes and sectors in the Greater Tunapuna area. To understand themembership's needs, surveys will be conducted and capacity-building seminars held to improve member's skill sets and professional practice.

The incoming board hopes to conduct trade missions with Latin American countries that interest members.

Additionally, it hopes to grow the membership with businesses that are underserved from various regions. It invites businesses to join a community that represents members' interests on a national level.

The GTCIC hopes to work with the Tunapuna/PiarcoCorporation to alleviate some of the lasting issues affecting Tunapuna, including: parking, traffic congestion and illegal vending. Safety is a top priority, for both business owners and the public, and there will be continued partnership with law enforcement bodies.

New board:

President Ramon Gregorio

Vice president Indu Sharma

Immediate past president Melissa Senhouse

Secretary Adiola Monsegue

Treasurer Harold Ramautarsingh

Public relations officer Maria Mohammed-Maharaj

Executive members: Elizabeth Aqui, Vishnu Balroop, Vinai Charran, Antonia Ferrier and Aleah Guitan.