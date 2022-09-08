Mohammed urges young West Indies women to grab opportunity

Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) managing director Venky Mysore, centre, with TKR women's captain Deandra Dottin, right, and spinner Anisa Mohammed. - Trinbago Knight Riders

WEST Indies off-spinner Anisa Mohammed is encouraging the next crop of players to make a name for themselves in the absence of two senior players. Mohammed has announced that she will take a six-month break from international cricket and Deandra Dottin has called it a day at the international level.

Both Mohammed and Dottin have been consistent top performers for the West Indies women’s team. Mohammed, 34, made her debut back in 2003 and Dottin, 31, represented West Indies from 2008-2022.

Mohammed and Dottin proved during the inaugural Massy Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) that they can still deliver.

Representing the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR), Mohammed took 3/16 in 3.4 overs and Dottin struck 59 off 62 deliveries to steer the TT franchise to a ten-run win over Barbados Royals in the final at Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts, on Sunday.

Mohammed said the performances of the emerging players during the WCPL gave her confidence that others can step up to the challenge when playing for West Indies women.

“I think we have quite a number of talented players in the Caribbean and on the team right now,” Mohammed said in an interview on Wednesday.

“I think this is an opportunity for some of those players who have not had the chance to go out and represent West Indies. It is a perfect opportunity for them to go out and make a name for themselves. There are big shoes to be filled, but I have confidence that we have enough talent in the West Indies to fill those shoes.”

Mohammed said she is always willing to guide the inexperienced players, along with Dottin.

Mohammed said TKR players Sheneta Grimmond and Natasha McLean impressed her during the SKYEXCH 6ixty and WCPL.

Grimmond, 24, made her West Indies debut in 2019 and McLean, 27, last played for West Indies in 2020.

Mohammed hopes the 6ixty and WCPL will motivate the younger players to keep improving their skills.

The women’s 6ixty tournament was played from August 24-28 and the WCPL was contested from August 31-September 4. Both tournaments were played in St Kitts.

Mohammed is excited to see the WCPL expand.

“I am hoping that going forward the franchises would request that we have more matches played and that women’s tournaments could continue to grow and get even as big as the men’s (tournaments).”

Mohammed said the pool of women’s players in the Caribbean is small, but is optimistic with the 6ixty and WCPL the pool will grow.

Discussing her break from international cricket, Mohammed said the passion has not died.

“Especially after finishing on a high (with TKR), you want to come back. Over the years we have had so much cricket and then with the pandemic we have had so much camps in a bubble and I think it just started to take a toll on me, so I think I just need a little mental break.”

Mohammed wants to spend time with her family.