Medicine’s dark side

Taureef Mohammed -

IT IS just after 8 am and I, the junior doctor who has just finished a 24-hour call, am facing the rest of the team about to present admissions from overnight.

I am nervous, as the night was busy, and everything is now a blur. I start reading my notes, glancing intermittently at the consultant to assess her facial expression: pleased, displeased, annoyed? I scan the room for smiles and nods for reassurance. I feel my vocal cords tighten whenever I think I am talking nonsense.

Eventually it is over and I go home, feeling like crap.

I started medical school a decade ago and completed residency training this year. Reflecting on moments like morning rounds, I have come to realise that the actual medicine was the easy part of training.

The hard part for me was carrying around an inextinguishable fear, day after day, call after call.

Fear of being judged. Fear of screwing up. Fear of not knowing enough. Fear of not being good enough. Fear of not fitting in. Fear of getting on people’s nerves for asking too many questions. Fear of being the topic in hospital staff rooms and group chats. Fear of being embarrassed in front of colleagues and patients. Fear of appearing weak. Fear of falling apart.

It is inescapable, asphyxiating, and, not surprisingly, makes good TV drama.

Books kept me afloat through medical school, internship and residency.

Of all those books, The Tennis Partner by Abraham Verghese, based on a true story, was the most profound. It is a story of friendship, a lifeline in this profession which sometimes feels more toxic than the actual sicknesses encountered.

Verghese, an American physician and author, befriends David, a medical student. Dr Verghese is new to town; David is a recovering drug addict; both men like tennis.

Sadly, the friendship does not save David: he dies from suicide just before starting residency.

What drove David to suicide? What caused four of my Trinidadian colleagues from medical school to die by suicide? What is the story behind the 300-400 physicians who die by suicide every year in the US?

What are the attitudes that resulted in 80 per cent – yes, you read that number correctly – of physicians, residents and medical students in Canada being bullied, harassed, or intimidated at some point in their careers? What’s behind half of physicians and medical trainees in Canada screening positive for depression and one-third of them having thoughts of suicide at some point in their lives?

The numbers – taken from the Canadian Medical Association’s 2021 National Physician Survey, to which over 4,000 physicians, residents and medical students responded – are numbing.

There are many factors involved, including the covid19 pandemic, that are beyond the scope of this column.

But at the core is the toxic culture that permeates every aspect of our noble profession and that we breathe in every day. Dr Verghese described it in The Tennis Partner: “Despite all our grand societies, memberships, fellowships, specialty colleges, each with its annual dues and certificates and ceremonials, we are horribly alone.

“There is a silent but terrible collusion to cover up pain, to cover up depression; there is a fear of blushing, a machismo that destroys us. The Citadel quality to medical training, where only the fittest survive, creates the paradox of the humane, empathetic physician, like David, who shows little humanity to himself.

“The profession is full of ‘dry drunks,’ physicians who use titles, power, prestige and money just as David used drugs; physicians who are more comfortable with their work identity than with real intimacy.”

Now add to this bleak reality the complex web of biological, psychological and social factors that combine to increase a person’s risk of suicide – a place cannot get darker than this.

On the bright side, the 2021 survey completed by the Canadian Medical Association showed a culture shift is happening: more younger physicians are shedding the stigma of mental illness, seeking help, and advocating for physician wellness to be prioritised.

I am not sure how I made it through the last decade. But if I had to give some advice to a new medical trainee I would say: be kind to yourself; don’t get carried away on the single-passenger, I-want-to-be train destined to a glossy specialty; before you find a specialty, find a tennis partner to serve your fears and troubles to.

If you are having thoughts of suicide, there is help available.

If you are in TT, call LifelineTT at 800-5588/866-5433/220-3636.

In Canada, call Talk Suicide Canada at 1-833-456-4566.

Taureef Mohammed is a graduate of UWI and a geriatric medicine fellow at Western University, Canada