Local tech startup gets support from iProov

iProov is a global provider of biometric face authentication technology. -

iProov, a global provider of biometric face authentication technology has provided support to TT-based tech startup Ignition-Innovation as it introduces a new digital identity solution, TruMeID.

Ignition-Innovation’s objective is to provide organisations with ease of digital business through identity verification, e-government services, and digital payments.

TruMeID offers a digital identity solution that allows convenient, secure web and mobile access while doing online transactions. It will be available in TT, and will carry iProov’s award-winning face verification and authentication Genuine Presence Assurance and Liveness Assurance technology.

TruMeID will help organisations prevent fraud and other online crime by ensuring the right individual has access to his/her account and data. iProov’s technology will help verify that an online user is who he/she claims to be. A brief, passive face scan confirms that an individual is the right person, matching the identity to a trusted identity document. It also verifies that the user is a real person and not a presentation attack using a photo or mask, and that he/she is authenticating in real time. This prevents digitally injected attacks that use a deepfake or other synthetic media.

Jeston Lett, Ignition-Innovation CEO, said, “After exhaustive research, the team at Ignition Innovation selected iProov as our key partner for liveness and facial verification for our TruMeID solution for the Caribbean.

"The superior facial verification technology, as well as the support from the team, their willingness to help and the spirit of collaboration, makes us certain that we selected the genuinely superior solution to integrate into our identity module.”

Andrew Bud, founder and CEO of iProov, noted that this technology will help increase TT’s awareness of tech solutions and consequently embrace digital transformation.

“Governments and businesses worldwide are facing the same challenge – how to provide access to more digital services when cyber criminals are ramping up their tactics and intensity,” Bud said. “Our technology plays a major role in keeping people and data safe in light of this growing threat. We are proud to be working with Ignition-Innovation as it launches a robust solution that enables citizens to securely interact with government and businesses online.”

Ignition-Innovation redefines how people prove they are online and assists with digital access of critical government services and secure and convenient e-commerce.

iProov has worked with governments, banks and other enterprises to securely verify customer identity, including the US Department of Homeland Security, the UK Home Office, the UK National Health Service, the Australian Taxation Office, GovTech Singapore, Rabobank and ING. The partnership with Ignition-Innovation is its first entry in the Caribbean market.