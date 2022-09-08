Gadsby-Dolly: We're working towards equity of educational opportunity

Minister of Education Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly. File photo/Jeff Mayers

EDUCATION Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly said Government is working to ensure equity of educational opportunity for all children in Trinidad and Tobago.

She made this statement when she addressed the inauguration ceremony of Chinmaya Vidyalaya Sant Tulsidas Campus in Couva on Thursday.

The campus can accommodate 800 full-time primary and secondary school students. Each classroom is outfitted with a 75-inch interactive smart digital board which replaces the traditional chalkboard.

The campus also seeks to be an eco-friendly environment through features such as natural lighting, natural air-flow, solar-lit areas, water conservation and recycling initiatives.

Gadbsy-Dolly expressed her satisfaction with the campus and its facilities after a brief tour before the ceremony.

"It is really a wonderful thing to see the progress of a school and see the progress of education."

She praised the Chinmaya Vidyalaya for its dedication, hard work and vision to realise the creation of the campus.

"This facility is a beacon."

Gadsby-Dolly was particularly impressed with the use of technology at the campus, in light of the ongoing covid19 pandemic.

She said that technology was important "to reach the students that we must reach in order for us to progress as a nation."

Gadbsy-Dolly said the campus was an example of educational institutions established as a result of what some people call gaps between the public and private education sectors.

"There is space for more schools like these all over the country."

Government does not play a role in the operations of private schools. But Gadsby-Dolly said its role is to ensure there is equity of educational opportunity for all children.

Against this background and in the public education sector, where it has a direct role, Gadsby-Dolly said, Government is working to ensure that "the gap (between the public education sector and its private education counterpart) is not so wide."

She was pleased to hear from principal Swami Prakashanada about moral and spiritual values being taight at the school.

"Successful educational institutions make successful educational sectors."

She said there were many good models in the private education sector which can be applied to improve the public education sector.

Gadsby-Dolly was also certain that at the school "there are teachers who go the extra mile."

Prakashanada said the cost of building and outfitting the school was $30 million. He was also happy that Digicel agreed to provide free internet service to the school for a year.