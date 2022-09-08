Browne: Trinidad and Tobago deeply saddened at queen's passing

Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne. - JEFF K MAYERS

IMMEDIATELY on hearing the news of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs, Dr Amery Browne, conveyed written condolences to his counterpart in London and also personally telephoned British High Commissioner to Trinidad and Tobago Harriet Cross to commiserate.

The queen, 96, died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday.

Contacted for comment, Browne said, "TT is deeply saddened by the death of Her Majesty today. Given the recent announcements regarding the decline of her health, and then the official notification of her passing, I have been in touch with the high commissioner of the UK in PoS, with our high commissioner in London, and with both acting Prime Minister Colm Imbert and substantive Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley during the course of this morning and throughout the day, receiving and providing updates as they came to hand."

Browne confirmed that official condolences are being conveyed by both Rowley and President Paula-Mae Weekes.

"As Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs, I have also conveyed written condolences to my counterpart in London, and I have spoken with UK High Commissioner Harriet Cross to convey sympathies to her and her entire team."

The minister continued, "We share a long and storied history with the UK, and as a member of the Commonwealth family of nations, this nation, our people and our Government join in prayers for His Majesty King Charles III, the other members of the British royal family, and the people of the United Kingdom at this time of loss, even as we solemnly reflect on the service and legacy of Queen Elizabeth II during her long reign."