Bluffuzz get past More Fire in Norman’s cricket

BLUFFUZZ prevailed with a narrow seven-run victory over More Fire when action in the Norman’s Windball Cricket League 2022 continued at the Eddie Hart Savannah in Tacarigua, recently.

Batsmen were at their best in the Over-40 contest as Bluffuzz, batting first, posted 89/7 in 12 overs with Sheldon Harford hitting 29. Andell Davis and Richard Singh were the top bowlers for More Fire snatching 2/4 and 2/15 respectively.

More Fire fell just short of the target closing on 82/7 in their 12 overs.

Derrick Singh cracked 38 and Neil Balroop made 23 for More Fire and Cuthbert McMayo grabbed 2/8 for Bluffuzz.

SUMMARISED SCORES –

Over-40 Division –

BLUFFUZZ 89/7 - Sheldon Harford 29, Tony Reece 11; Andell Davis 2/4, Richard Singh 2/15 vs MORE FIRE 82/7 - Derrick Singh 38, Neil Balroop 23; Cuthbert Mc Mayo 2/8. Bluffuzz won by seven runs.

FURNITURE BOYS 44 - Ryan Valentine 2/9, Ander Weston 2/10 vs UNITED ALL STARS 48/1 - Damien Hanuman 21 not out, Juan Carlos Narine 16 not out. United All Stars won by nine wickets.

OLE BOYS 75/8 - Clement Neeranjan 27; Perry Jaggan 3/14 vs MAX OUT 51/9 - James Jack 22; Randy Mahabir 3/7. Ole Boys won by 25 runs.

Premier Division –

PREMIUM 69 - Deepak Kumar 19, Terrance Hinds 16; Nicholas Dathardeen 5/13, Aneil Sammy 2/13 vs HEAVY HITTERS 44/9 - Nicholas Dathardeen 15, Zephon Richards 13; Jerome Duberry 4/8, Dave Baboolal 3/9. Premium won by 25 runs.

VALLEY BOYS 78/7 - Uthman Muhammad 14; Hayden Rampersad 2/15 vs HARD DRIVE 53/7 - H Rampersad 23; Uthman Muhammad 2/11. Valley Boys won by 25 runs.

FSC 103/5 - Isaiah Rajah 29, Richard Ali 24; Dane Williams 2/6 vs POLICE 50/5 - Reno Nanan 24; Shameed Ali 3/6. FSC won by 53 runs.

SURREY UNITED 44/5 - Michael Ralph 11; Rishi Roopchand 3/4 vs FSC 45/3 - Isaiah Rajah 13 not out; Kyle Ramoutar 1/6. FSC won by seven wickets.

ALLEGIANCE 29/7 - Shehan De Silva 7; Ganesh Ramharrack 3/7 vs MISFITS 31/1 - Romel Kimkeran 17 not out; Gerald Chandoo 1/5. Misfits won by nine wickets.