Beetham CIC student gets maths scholarship

The Rotary Club of Central Port of Spain (RCCPOS) has partnered with a much acclaimed and highly-successful maths tutor, who has asked to remain anonymous, to offer a one-year maths scholarship to Gabriel Claverie.

Claverie made headlines in July after he passed for his first choice, St Mary’s College, at this year’s Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA). His outstanding achievement earned him the distinction of being the top-performing student at his school, Excel Beetham Estate Government Primary School, a media release said.

A few years ago, the anonymous maths teacher tutored an 11-year-old student who attained the highest level in CSEC maths in the same year the child wrote the SEA examination.

For over 20 years, the Port of Spain club has adopted service and education to the youth of the Beetham Gardens community as its main areas of focus. The club has continued to provide financial support to the community through its assistance to the All-in-One Child Development Centre for pre-schoolers and the Each One Teach One School for children with special needs. The club has also provided infrastructure improvements to the schools, as well as school supplies including computers, books and WiFi to students. Secondary-school students in the community are also assisted with books and uniforms, the release said.

Additionally, the club has partnered with the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) to offer assistance with the community’s homework programmes, as well as sponsoring football uniforms for the league competition. The club also supports the Adopt-a-Child Programme, in which Claverie has been enrolled.

Since adopting the youth of Beetham Gardens as its main focus, the is now incorporating music as an additional tool for educating and elevating young people in the Beetham community, most notably through the formation of the youth steelband, the Beetham Vibrations Steel Orchestra.

