Why SDMS teachers are the best

Sat Maharaj - Mark Lyndersay

THE EDITOR: The children of TT are not all being treated with equal concern. The quality of care and the response from principals, teachers and parents at the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha (SDMS) schools have always been geared to optimum good results for the pupils.

How well the SDMS children perform in all examinations cannot be denied. Plain talk is not bad manners. Dead or alive Sat Maharaj has been the inspiration for the excellence in these Hindu schools. The care and teaching in the SDMS schools are the best in TT. If they did not do well, all of them, they could feel the wrath of Maharaj.

Let us not mince words. His legacy must not be forgotten.

This letter is not about the Hindus being the best of the many religions in TT. All religions are good. This is about the children. This is about the TT United Teachers Association (TTUTA) going unnecessarily extra militant at a time when our children are still suffering the effects of two plus years of online learning. Children are being emotionally harmed, especially the very young ones who cannot understand protests.

Yes, it is an excellent thing to be part of a trade union. Yes, the fight must always be the enhancement of the lives of every single union supporter and their families. But TTUTA could have agreed that, at the very least, the very young children could have been spared the emotional disappointment.

Teachers are supposed to be extra special people. It is my personal, unsolicited view that the Joint Trade Union Movement (JTUM) would still advocate on the behalf of TUTTA, at all times. It is how JTUM is supposed to operate.

The teachers did not have to have a day of rest and reflection. Our teachers, in general, need to reflect on their present-day image of uncompromising militancy.

As we say in local parlance, long time teachers used to be plenty, plenty better.

LYNETTE JOSEPH

Diego Martin