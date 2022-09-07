Trinidad and Tobago journalist now Turks, Caicos police communications officer

JOURNALIST NO MORE: Former journalist Denyse Renne who was appointed as the communications officer of the Turks and Caicos police force. This photo was taken from force's Facebook page. -

Trinidad and Tobago newspaper reporter Denyse Renne has joined the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands (TCI) Police Force as its communications officer.

This was announced in a post on the force's Facebook page on Wednesday.

It described Renne as "an experienced communications professional and former decorated journalist who will lead the communications of the police force."

During her time as a journalist at the Trinidad Express and Guardian, Renne drew the ire of several politicians and former commissioner of police Gary Griffith for stories she wrote.

The release quoted TCI police commissioner Trevor Botting as saying it was a great pleasure to have Renne as part of the RTCIPF team.

"Ms Renne will be able to bridge her professional experience with her passion for interacting with both the community and our stakeholders. I have every confidence in her abilities and capabilities to perform the force's strategic objectives which include but are not limited to; taking the lead in engaging the public, building the trust of communities and strengthening partnerships."

The release quoted Renne as saying, “I am humbled and grateful for the opportunity to work alongside the Royal Turks and Caicos Police Force.

"Part of my focus will be ensuring the public receives timely and accurate information and highlighting the exceptional work done by the officers. Additionally, it is my aim , as a passionate communications professional, to increase the civic engagements within communities and the police force.

"One can only accomplish so much when working alone, but having the support, trust and confidence of those you serve makes a difference that is beyond measurable."

The release ended with a list of Renne's qualifications.

Renne is the second former local journalist to take up a position in a police organisation regionally in recent times.

Former TTT reporter and news anchor Gary Moreno, who migrated to Bermuda and at one time worked with the Bermuda Broadcasting Company, resigned from that post in 2019 to become corporate communications manager of the Bermuda Police Service.