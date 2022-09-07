Trinbago Knight Riders play Royals in CPL on Wednesday

Trinbago Knight Riders captain Kieron Pollard (right) celebrates with his teammate Akeal Hosein after the fall of a wicket during their team's 2022 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) match against the St Lucia Kings at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts on Thursday. PHOTO COURTESY CARIBBEAN PREMIER LEAGUE. -

TRINBAGO Knight Riders (TKR) will be seeking their second win of the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) T20 tournament when they play fellow unbeaten outfit, Barbados Royals at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia, from 10 am, on Wednesday.

TKR are third in the six-team table with one win and one no result.

On Thursday, TKR won their opening match by three wickets over St Lucia Kings at Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts.

Kings scored 143/9 in 20 overs batting first, before TKR responded with 148/7 in 19.2 overs.

Akeal Hosein and Tion Webster were the best performers for TKR grabbing 4/13 and scoring 58 respectively.

A ball was not bowled in the match between TKR and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots on Saturday because of rain.

Royals have two wins from as many matches and are second in the standings behind Jamaica Tallawahs on net run-rate.

Kyle Mayers and Rahkeem Cornwall have looked dangerous opening the batting, getting Royals off to positive starts.

Medium pacer Mayers is the team’s leading wicket-taker with four scalps.

In the other match on Wednesday, cellar-placed Kings will play Jamaica Tallawahs at 7 pm, also at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium.

WEDNESDAY’S FIXTURES: TKR vs Barbados Royals, 10 am; St Lucia Kings vs Jamaica Tallawahs, 7 pm.