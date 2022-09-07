Scarborough riddim gets Tobago Carnival pumping

Tony Chow Lin On, centre, with two models at the media launch of the inaugural Tobago Carnival at Shaw Park Cultural Complex last month. - THA

Dexter Edwards

The Scarborough riddim, which has been burning up the airways recently, has emerged as the unofficial anthem for the inaugural Tobago carnival. The main festivities are scheduled for October 28-30, but over 30 parties and events will get the ball rolling starting this month.

Tobagonian and former Soca Monarch champion Shurwayne Winchester is one of the renowned artistes on the riddim, adding his vocals to the infectious vibe. Welcoming people to “paradise,” Winchester’s song is the perfect intro to the “party island,” as he drops hints about the best foods and beaches to enjoy in Tobago,

The man behind the Scarborough riddim is a musical guru spanning three generations, Anthony Chow Lin On, known in the entertainment industry as Chinese Laundry.

In a recent interview, Chinese Laundry told Newsday how he developed this masterpiece.

“When I heard of Tobago carnival, I wanted to contribute. Fortunately, I was working on a piece of music, which for me felt very much like the soul of Tobago.

“Around that time, Shurwayne Winchester came to my studio to work on another project and I told him I was working on a riddim, which I wanted to call Scarborough riddim.

“We started collaborating and sounds just started to flow, and we wrote To Be Gonian, and everything happened from there.

“The riddim is all over the world. It’s an overwhelming place to be. Tobagonians all over the diaspora are calling me and saying that they are hearing the music, which makes them feel good, and they are missing home.”

The first Tobago carnival is a trending topic among many commentators. There have been some critics saying the planning is too slow while others believe the local organisation committee should lean on its Trinidad counterparts for some experience.

Chinese Laundry believes everything will turn out just fine.

“I applaud it, it is going to be great. From what I am seeing and hearing in terms of promotion, the Tobago carnival will offer something different from other carnivals.

“It will be a festival that Trinidad and Tobago will be proud of, it will grow from strength to strength, and offer tremendous possibilities for the island. Most carnivals, for example Caribana in Toronto, Canada, started with hundreds and grew into millions.”

He believes the Tobago carnival will have its impact on the national celebrations in February/March.

“Tobago carnival will be the first and then we head to Trinidad. It will mean that artistes will be producing their music earlier, like early June or July, instead of October.”

Along with Shurwayne Winchester’s To Be Gonian, the Scarborough Riddim, which was released on August 5, features four other artistes. Tobago soca diva Adana Roberts and Zan teamed up on We Reach; Sekon Sta has sang One Jam; Kernel Roberts’ Outside Nice celebrates the joy of mud mas; and Chingee’s Come Nah is also featured.

With more than six weeks before the Tobago carnival experience, can we expect more from this music entrepreneur.

“I am a musical person; my life is making music – you never know what will come,” Chow Lin said.

Outside of making music, Chinese Laundry is the man behind the OJO label featuring radio station 94.7, 96.1 and 107.7. He has also worked with popular soca artistes such as Machel Montano, Allison Hinds, Destra and Bunji Garlin along with Jamaican reggae superstar Beenie Man.