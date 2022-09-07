Extend timing at UWI traffic light

THE EDITOR: As face-to-face tuition have resumed, the traffic entering and exiting The UWI St Augustine Campus from the southern end has increased. Therefore the Watts Street and College Trace intersection becomes bumper to bumper at morning, at midday and the evening. This creates a backlog of traffic on the campus and a stagnation of the flow on Watts Street and College Trace.

I write to publicly call on the Ministry of Works and Transport to extend the timing of the green light on College Trace. I count an average of five seconds of the green light for vehicles to filter onto the Churchill-Roosevelt Highway. This is simply not enough time to free up the traffic at the intersection.

I recommend 30 seconds minimum for the green light window, so that students and drivers can go about their business. Surely this adjustment wouldn’t cost the State a dime.

KENDELL KARAN

Chaguanas