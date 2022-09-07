Enterprise man shot dead

File photo

A 31-year-old Chaguanas man was gunned down on the roadside on Tuesday night.

Dillion Lewis died on the spot at Chrissie Trace in Enterprise near Dollars’ Bar.

A police report said residents heard gunshots at about 7.40 pm on Tuesday and called the police.

Central Division Task Force officers found the body of the labourer lying on its back with gunshot wounds to the head. He was wearing a black jersey and three-quarter black pants.

The police said he lived at Walcott Lane in Enterprise.

Other Central Division police and Homicide Bureau Region III detectives visited the scene.

The police do not have a motive.

No one has been arrested.