Brazil: 200 years of independence

Ambassador Rodrigo do Amaral Souza -

FOLLOWING more than three centuries under Portuguese rule, Brazil gained its independence in 1822, maintaining a monarchical system of government until the abolition of slavery in 1888 and the subsequent proclamation of a republic by the military in 1889.

The celebration (today) of 200 years of the proclamation of the Brazilian independence from Portugal, which coincidentally takes place a week after Trinidad and Tobago’s own 60th anniversary of independence, is an important occasion to reflect on our national identities and our place in the world.

In 1965, Brazil and TT established diplomatic relations and Brazil opened its resident embassy in Port of Spain. Despite the geographical distance that separates our two countries, we are united by common values and historical ties. Trinidad’s and Brazil’s world-famous Carnival celebrations are two of the most colourful, joyful and creative explosions of the human spirit. We share a common love for dance, music and sports. Trinidadians/Tobagonians and Brazilians share the legacy of multicultural peoples, shaped by diversity.

We face similar challenges in our common quest for assuring higher living standards for our citizens. Our two nations are firmly committed towards the fulfilment of the UN Millennium Development Goals.

Brazil and Trinidad and Tobago have often reaffirmed confidence in multilateralism as the way to achieve long-lasting and effective solutions for all relevant global issues. We share the same steady support for the central role of a stronger and more efficient United Nations and for the key importance of regional integration mechanisms such as Caricom and Mercosur.

The complementarities between our two economies provide multiple opportunities for an even more intensive exchange. We believe there is significant room for the expansion of our bilateral trade, which reached a peak of US$2 billion in 2013. This is an area where business is likely to continue prospering.

Besides the supply of agribusiness commodities, a sector in which Brazil has a renowned reputation of excellence, we have been working hard to include higher value-added products in our export basket to Trinidad and Tobago. It is worth mentioning, in this regard, the ongoing talks held by Embraer, the world’s third largest airplane manufacturer, with local airlines.

The Brazilian Government recently donated, through the Brazilian Cooperation Agency, 28,800 litres of antiseptic alcohol gel hand sanitiser to Trinidad and Tobago. This initiative inscribes itself in the so-called "Health Diplomacy," one of the key priorities of Ambassador Carlos Alberto França’s tenure as Minister of External Relations of Brazil.

This humanitarian donation is not an isolated initiative. It continues several other gestures which give testimony to Brazil’s commitment to strengthen our ties of solidarity and co-operation with the Caribbean. It is worth mentioning, in this regard, the donation to Trinidad and Tobago of 10,000 tablets of oseltamivir phosphate, an antiflu medicine, in December 2021, as well as other initiatives already in the pipeline.

These topics are but a few of the many areas of convergence between Brazil and Trinidad and Tobago. The Brazilian Government will spare no efforts to create effective conditions for a sustainable deepening of our bilateral relations, inspired by the spirit of friendship and co-operation which has always prevailed between us.

Rodrigo do Amaral Souza is the Ambassador of Brazil to Trinidad and Tobago