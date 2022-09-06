Women, hormones and sleep disturbance

Dr Maxwell Adeyemi -

There are dozens of different hormones that work together in the body to keep us healthy. While you sleep each night, the body is hard at work recovering from the previous day and preparing for the next. Part of this process involves producing and regulating many of the body’s hormones.

Hormones are chemical messengers that are responsible for maintaining bodily functions such as hunger, appetite, blood sugar, circadian rhythm – sleep-wake cycle, sexual function, body temperature, cardiovascular function, muscle and tissue repairs.

While sleep is instrumental to hormone production, some of the body hormones can impact on sleep quality as well.

We know that hormones can wreak havoc on moods and appetites in women, they can also play a huge role in how much sleep one gets each night, Insomnia is much more common in women than men, this can be caused by a variety of reasons, including psychological, social, and physiological.

Hormones

The body has about 50 hormones, each of which does important work jump-starting or stopping certain biological functions; the two major female hormones are oestrogen and progesterone. Oestrogen, the main female sex hormone, helps control the monthly menstruation cycle. It is produced in a woman’s eggs, adrenal glands and fat tissue. There are three types of oestrogen: estradiol (prevalent in childbearing women), estriol (the oestrogen produced during pregnancy), and estrone (the oestrogen produced after menopause).

Progesterone, the other female hormone, is the hormone that helps maintain pregnancy. It is produced in a woman’s eggs, adrenal glands and placenta (when a woman is pregnant). Known as the “relaxing hormone,” progesterone has a mildly sedative effect.

These two major female hormones shift up and down throughout a woman’s life, affecting sleep along the way.

Menstruation

Most girls begin menstruating between the ages of ten and 15, launching a life-long cycle of hormonal fluctuations that can affect sleep. In fact, research shows that not until puberty do sleep differences between boys and girls appear.

In the week before her period, a woman’s progesterone levels will rise to prepare her body for a potential pregnancy. If there is no pregnancy, progesterone levels decrease dramatically, causing the uterine lining to shed and starting the menstrual cycle.

Immediately before bleeding begins, a woman’s progesterone levels dip dramatically, which is why some women can find it really difficult to get quality sleep in those pre-menstrual syndrome (PMS) days. After menses, progesterone levels will slowly rise again, allowing proper sleep to come more easily.

Women with polycystic ovary syndrome can have irregular periods, higher levels of testosterone and lower levels of progesterone. These irregularities in hormones can exacerbate sleep difficulties. Additionally, women with polycystic ovarian syndrome have a higher risk of developing sleep apnea – a sleep disorder that causes a person to stop breathing for brief periods throughout the night.

Pregnancy

The nine months of pregnancy can be a quagmire of wayward hormones, as both progesterone and oestrogen swirl through the female body to support the growing foetus. During the first trimester, progesterone levels rise exponentially to help keep the uterus muscle relaxed and help boost the body’s immune system. Oestrogen levels also sky-rocket in the first trimester: A woman produces more oestrogen during one pregnancy than throughout the entire rest of her life. This may be the reason women report feeling drowsy and taking more naps in the first 12 weeks of pregnancy.

By the third trimester, progesterone and oestrogen levels even out. But by then, other factors, like frequent urination, restless leg syndrome, and difficulty breathing, can make it hard to get a solid night’s sleep.

There isn’t much you can do about your fluctuating hormones and changing body during pregnancy, but sleeping with your head elevated helps. This helps reduce pregnancy-related reflux and snoring, both of which may be making you wake up at night.

Menopause

As a woman nears menopause, her hormone levels fluctuate dramatically, causing night sweats and hot flashes, which can wake the brain during sleep. In addition, lower levels of progesterone make some women irritable and less able to relax.

Research also suggests that progesterone and oestrogen may protect women against sleep apnea, but menopause cancels out that benefit. Older women are just as likely to develop sleep apnea as are men; if you have this condition, oxygen deprivation may cause you to awaken several times during the night. Other sleep disorders also become more common with menopause. Studies have found that women spend less time in rapid eye movement (REM) sleep and when they wake up, they feel less well rested.

During this phase of life, hormones aren’t the only things disrupting your ability to get a good night’s sleep. It’s not as simple as hormones decrease so sleep decreases, the symptoms of menopause, including hot flashes and night sweats, may underlie many of the sleep problems that peri- and early menopausal women commonly encounter. For women facing these challenges, oestrogen replacement therapy may help them to sleep more soundly.

Testosterone

Testosterone is not just the “male” sex hormone, it is produced in both men and women and it works to support reproductive health and bone health.

Testosterone levels fluctuate during the day and at its highest during rapid eye movement sleep. Reduced testosterone can sometimes be linked to snoring and insomnia symptoms which can create a vicious cycle of reduced testosterone levels and poor sleep.

Cortisol

Often known as the “stress hormone,” cortisol along with melatonin are key to maintaining the sleep pattern. When you wake, cortisol level spikes and melatonin reduce, as you approach bedtime, cortisol production reduces and melatonin levels rises helping the body to prepare for sleep.

Elevated cortisol levels can negatively impact your sleep most often as a result of stress and electronic devises suppressing your body’s melatonin production.

Women who are experiencing sleep disturbances due to one reason or the other should consult their doctor for further evaluation so that appropriate intervention and treatment can be instituted.

Contact Dr Maxwell at 363-1807 or 757-5411.