"They can prevent tragedy like Mc Kenzie’s"

THE EDITOR: Apart from the tragedy that befell seven-year-old Mc Kenzie Hope Rechia and her mother, what is of extreme importance is preventing another situation like this where a child can be lost by falling through the cracks of bureaucratic authority.

The question that arises is whether there are any systems in place, legally or morally, to immediately address this kind of situation. Apart from the Children’s Authority and the police, there are other levels of direct contact. They would be the local government representative or councillor for the area and the parliamentary representative.

An active councillor would be a direct contact with every community in his electoral district that would bring such issues as Mc Kenzie’s to his attention. And although the Member of Parliament has a much wider area, the MP and councillor are both representatives of the people who reside in their electoral district and constituency and they both had a duty to attend to the matters that arose with Mc Kenzie and her mother.

I would place them at the point of first contact in situations such as this. They are provided with paid staff, and if the authorities that have the legal responsibility, the Children’s Authority and the police, are not responding, the elected representatives are responsible for addressing this situation.

In the case of Mc Kenzie and her mother, there was not a word from their elected representatives.

LENNOX SANKERSINGH

via e-mail