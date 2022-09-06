Teacher turnout low at RC, Presbyterian schools, high at SDMS schools

Sharon Mangroo. - Marvin Hamilton

The turnout of staff and students from denominational schools varied on Monday.

CEO of the Catholic Education Board of Management (CEBM) Sharon Mangroo said most teachers stayed away from classes, heeding the call of the TT Unified Teachers' Association (TTUTA).

TTUTA had called on them to "rest and reflect" at the opening of the school term to express their dissatisfaction over outstanding wage negotiations.

"Generally, the staff turnout is very poor. It is under 50 per cent," Mangroo said on Monday afternoon.

"As we speak, the information is updating. For example, in a school with 117 students, 49 were present. In a school with 502 students, 142 were present."

Asked for her views on the call, the CEO added, "They do have a right to look after their interest in the way that they think is best.

"I am looking forward to the rest of the school year in which the teachers would also look after the students' interests. It cannot be either or. It has to be both.

"We recognise the teachers have families as well."

Chairman of the Presbyterian Primary School Board of Education Vickram Ramlal also said there were high student and staff absenteeism levels.

"There was an 80 per cent absenteeism of staff, and 91 per cent absenteeism of students from the 71 primary schools nationwide."

Ramlal added that Grant Memorial Presbyterian School in San Fernando did not reopen because repairs were being completed. It is set to open on Wednesday.

Princes Town Presbyterian No1 and No2 primary schools, which occupy the same compound at Gopaul ByPass Road, were dismissed early owing to electrical issues.

The issues, Ramlal said, were rectified on Monday, and classes are to resume on Tuesday

On TTUTA's call, he said the association is entitled to take whatever action it wishes to address members' concerns.

Ramlal added, "With respect to industrial relations matters, we do not get involved. It is the teachers' choice whether they want to stay home or not.

"We would have liked our teachers to come to school. But they have responded to a call from their recognised union. The union has their rights, and the teachers have their rights."

General secretary of the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha (SDMS) Vijay Maharaj said he was still collecting information on the staff and student turnout, but the overall turnout of the preliminary figures was high, he said.

Maharaj estimated that the staff turnout for secondary schools was between 78 and 80 per cent.

"(At) a school with 598 students, the turnout figure given to me was 456. The turnout of students is also good," he said.

Maharaj added, "Of the 43 primary schools, I got feedback from about 20. They had a turnout of between 65 and 70 per cent of teachers. The students were a little bit lower, like 60 per cent maximum. The Tunapuna Hindu School car park was filled. Out of 25, there were about 23 who turned out to work.

He said he preferred to remain neutral on the association's calls. He did not condemn or support the call.

"I would have liked them to begin school immediately. Teachers did come out on Thursday and Friday to prepare for Monday.

"Yes, they have suffered since 2013. They had not had a salary increase. I do not think that is fair at all," Maharaj said.

Maharaj said teachers have been migrating from both primary and secondary and from government and denominational schools because of the low salaries.

"They are looking for jobs abroad. I am not condemning the fact that the teachers are suffering. I have almost 1,000 teachers in the Maha Sabha, and I know some of them are having difficulties financially and otherwise.

He expressed concern about any possible similar action during the week.

"Do not come in the middle of a week, or do it twice or three times a month. Obviously, I would be condemning it."